Second half horror show as Percy are undone by Bradford

Percy Park 28-40 Bradford & Bingley

Percy Park played well in the first half, but a second half horror show saw them go down at home to Bradford & Bingley on Saturday.

The game started at pace and for the first 20 minutes the game see-sawed from end to end providing good value to the spectator.

Park opened the scoring when Joe Wafer went over under the posts and Michael Grove kicked the conversion

Phil Morse then went over, Grove converting, and Park were 14 points to the good and when Seb Rees and Jamie Wrigley combined for a third score, again converted by Grove, Park should have been confident of seeing the game out.

But from the kick off a lack of concentration and a costly error saw Bradford ‘pinch’ a try, which was converted, and suddenly they had a foothold in the match.

Bradford were lifted, but and Park try, this time from Toby Davison, which was again converted by Grove, saw the home side 28-7 in front.

Bradford started to exert pressure of their own, camped in the Park 22, and when a yellow card was shown by the referee and a penalty try awarded, they were back in the match.

With Park a man down it was all Bradford. Park were on the ropes and without meaningful ball they could do nothing.

Another score made it 28-21 and with Bradford in the ascendency and Park panicking the scoreboard started to go up quicker than the tills on a Boxing Day sale.

Dropped passes, missed tackles, ‘knock ons’ and being out numbered in the loose saw Park collapse with Bradford rattling up 40 points in a second half horror show for the hoime side.