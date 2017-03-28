Shields RFC set up new youth section

Following on from the success of other local clubs, North Shields RFC have set up a youth section covering age ranges from under-13s through to colts.

Club management have been looking to start the new section for a number of years.

Working closely with the RFU, county and local schools, the club’s dedicated volunteers including an ex-England international have, in a very short time, put together a colts team and will be looking to add younger age groups going forwards.

Players of all abilities and experience are welcome.

Anybody interested in getting involved in a great game at Shields, be that a player or parent wanting to help out in whatever capacity, call or text Simon Forster on 07908 662392 for details on training times.