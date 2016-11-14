Silver medals for three members of Wallsend’s Bushido Judo Kwai

Three members of Wallsend’s Bushido Judo Kwai competed at the North East Youth Open Judo Championships at the Parks Sports Centre in North Shields at the weekend.

Jack Barnett, 13, and Lewis Andrews, 14, competed in the boys’ under-50 kilo and under-60 kilo groups, respectively and came away with silver medals.

There was also a silver for Millie Williams, 12, in the girls’ over-60 kilo group. Unfortunately she sustained an injury during her contest and was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured clavicle.

The Bushido Judo Kwai’s medal chart now has Barnett in the number one position, Williams in second and Andrews sixth.

Whoever ends the year number one position will become the Bushido Judo Kwai Judoka of the Year.

The Bushido Judo Kwai now trains at St Columba’s RC Primary School, Station Road, Wallsend, from 6.30pm to 8pm on a Monday and Friday, age group seven to 15.

For more information visit www.bushidojudokwai.com