Social badminton tournament in North Tyneside hailed a success

Whilst entries were slightly down for the latest North Tyneside Social Badminton Tournament, there was certainly no less enthusiasm and enjoyment shown by the competitors.

The tournament, organised and run by volunteers from Bewicke Badminton Club, which plays every Tuesday and Friday evening in John Spence sports hall in North Shields, took place at Hadrian Leisure Centre in Wallsend.

Ladies' doubles at the North Tyneside Social Badminton Tournament with the winners on the right and runners-up on the left with Nicola Bibby, centre, secretary of Bewicke Badminton Club.

Once again, Jamil Khan, who runs Jeera Tandoori in Albion Road, North Shields, supplied trophies for the winners and runners-up.

He collected a runners-up trophy in the men’s doubles. Playing with Redwan Ahmed, they narrowly lost in the final to fellow regular competitors Mark Henderson and Michael Abernethy 21-19.

The ladies’ doubles was a tightly contested affair, with Jo Donaldson and Lillian Allison just coming out on top. Geraldine Dodds and Diane Mitchie, regular finalists, took the runners-up prize.

The mixed doubles provided another close final, with Mike Turton and Ann Renwick defeating Jay Metcalf and Jo Donaldson 21-16.