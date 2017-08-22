Stanistreet steers Main to victory

James Stanistreet produced an unbeaten 75 to guide Percy Main home by six wickets at Ponteland CC.

Percy Main captain David Anderson lost the toss and was asked to bowl first. The first 20 overs were frustrating for the villagers as Paul Lindsay and Ishant Fazel added 35 for the first wicket in just six overs.

Hassan Raza and Fazel added 56 for the second wicket in just 11 overs, but when Raza was caught it was 115-3 at the drinks break.

Wickets started to fall and the score moved to 140-7 , before a flurry of wickets saw Pont all out for 143, seven wickets falling for only 28 runs.

David Anderson and James Stanistreet got the villagers off to a great start. Both men hit boundaries in the opening three overs as the pair added 55 for the first wicket in 16 overs.

Anderson made 37. Hornby was quickly dismissed for two beforePhil Cramman added 36 for the third wicket with Stanistreet as both men were more positive in their play.

The pair took the score to 100-2 but Stanistreet completed a maiden first team half century.

Having taken Percy Main to 113-4 Stanistreet and Taylor were more positive in their play and the runs started to flow.

He hit the winning runs when he drove Parker for two through the covers.

Stanistreet went on to finish on 75 not out from 121 balls, hitting eight fours and one six. Taylor finished 13 not out, the pair adding an unbeaten 43 for the fifth wicket in just nine overs.