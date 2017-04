Cullercoats Tennis Club orange nines and under finished league champions in the Northeast Winter League division one.

The team of Olly Cass, Alex Licciardi, Sophie Jackson, Amy Knowles, Josh Schofield, Reuben Webster and Oscar Berry (some of whom are pictured here), won all their matches apart from a draw with Sunderland to finish top by five points.

Cullercoats won home and away against South North Churchill, Ponteland and home to Sunderland.