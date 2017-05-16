Top award for judo star Jack

In 1978 the Bushido Judo Kwai set up an annual award named after a founder member of the club who emigrated to Australia.

This award is called the Stephen Milsted award and in May of each year the junior member who finishes at the top of our medal chart receives this award. Jack Barnett, who has been a member of The Bushido Judo Kwai since June 3rd 2011 finished at the top of the chart for 2016/2017 and has this week been presented with his award.

The Bushido Judo Kwai is based at West Allotment Community Centre, Benton Road, West Allotment, North Tyneside on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

For more information contact Chris Dawson, mob: 07763338658 or visit us at www.bushidojudokwai.com