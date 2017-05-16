Tyne lose out as ’Shields take win

Tynemouth cricket first team hosted South Shields and asked them to bat first in the swirling wind at Preston Avenue.

David Hymers captured two early wickets before Alex Combe 27 and Shields skipper Chris Rainbow 22 staged a recovery.

Good bowling from Tahir Khan saw Shields reduced to 68-5 before number seven bat Sam Taylor-Gell dug in to score an undefeated 48 supported well by 37 from number 8 bat Chris Dorothy.

Shields posted 186-8 off 56 overs with Tynemouth happy enough to chase this achievable target. Hymers took 2-17 off 10 overs and Khan 3-28 off 15 overs including five maidens and there were two catches for keeper Matt Brown.

The Tynemouth reply saw openers Ben Debnam 32 and Nick Armstrong 27 put on a useful 53 for the first wicket when Armstrong was trapped lbw by Matthew Muchall.

Wickets then fell at an alarming rate as Muchall worked his way through the order to claim 7-38 off 15 overs. Tynemouth were dismissed for only 111 in 35.3 overs which was extremely disappointing after the good start.

Only 14 from Khan and 12 not out from Hymers batting at 10 showed resistance as six catchers were well taken by the visitors and three lbws claimed.

Tynemouth 2nds headed for a bottom of the table clash with Boldon and secured a much needed win!

Skipper Graeme Hallam elected to bowl, backing his side to chase down a total with possibly the strongest side he has been able to field this season so far.

Tynemouth got off to a disastrous start when main strike bowler Josh Koen had a back spasm only three balls into his spell. Whether it was a cunning ploy or not, his replacement Richard Hay struck immediately and had Forster caught by Ben Richardson at first slip for seven.

After his one over of success Hay was ruthlessly removed from the attack! Carr and Gourley took up the challenge and both bowled very impressive spells, often beating the bat and without any luck whatsoever.

When Carr did bowl Boldon CC captain Lamb for 10, Tynemouth were in control with Boldon CC on 23-2. However the back-up bowling was once again, wayward, and the 3rd wicket partnership for Boldon yielded 96 runs in a very short space of time. Lonnberg bowling his off spin again offered some control but Boldon declared after 55 overs on 226 for 6.

In reply Tynemouth started their innings like they did in the first innings, disastrously! After openers Lion and McDine went cheaply, Richardson began a spirited, if rather short, fightback and fell for 20 leaving Tynemouth reeling at 44 for 3. However Hallam at 4 and Lonnberg at 5 decided attack was the best form of defence and set about the Boldon CC bowlers and put some pressure back on the home side. Lonnberg , in particular, took advantage of some generous fielding from the home side and cashed in with a very valuable 71 runs before falling LBW to Groombridge.

Hallam and Lonnberg had put on 175 for the 4th wicket. Hallam went on to see the Tynemouth CC home and finished on 121 not out, his innings included 17 fours and two sixes. The result sees Tynemouth jump up to 6th place in the NEPL Division 2 table.