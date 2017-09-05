Tynemouth are denied by some dogged defence

Tynemouth 229-7 dec drew with Hetton Lyons 147-8

Some dogged defence by the Hetton Lyons team secured a draw at Tynemouth on Saturday but most of the points and the plaudits went to the home side in a well contested game of cricket.

After the early dismissal of Sam Dinning, Debnam began putting together a good partnership with Durham player Stu Poynter. However, when Poynter went for 21 it was the in-form Matthew Brown who joined his skipper and began to get on top of the Lyons attack. Debnam made 39 before being bowled by Jon Malkin but Brown rarely looked in trouble and a steady partnerships with Armstrong (19) and Smith (27) saw the team pass the 200 mark before Brown was caught by Talbot for a high class 89.

In doing so he passed two notable landmarks; viz: 500 League runs for the season and 1000 runs in all competitions.

After Club Pro Tahir Khan hit two mighty sixes, Debnam was able to declare on a healthy looking 229-7.

The Hetton reply began badly for them as Whaley, Malkin and Martin were dismissed with just a dozen runs on the board.

Andrew Smith bowled Malkin and then Stu Poynter took two terrific slip catches off the bowling of David Hymers to have the Lyons in disarray. Jarvis Clay and Thompson steadied the ship with a handy fourth wicket partnership before Martin Pollard snared the dangerous Clay. The home team looked on course for victory but veteran Sean Birbeck had other ideas and he defended doggedly to deny Tynemouth the win.