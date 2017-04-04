Tynemouth Buoys and Tynemouth Gulls success in Round two ofExplore Rowing Series Sunday League

Tynemouth Buoys and Tynemouth Gulls returned to action in Round two of the Explore Rowing Series Sunday League, travelling to Durham Amateur Rowing Club.

Some 19 crews competed in 38 sweep splash and dash rowing racesce.

Tynemouth Buoys, with Paul McCalvey, Mark Hyson, Steve Dunn, captained by Chris McGuire and coxed by Monica Buckland recorded two wins out of their four races to keep them in touch with the leaders at the top of the Open Crew League.

Tynemouth Gulls won three of their four races, registering seven points taking them to mid-table in the Womens Crew League.

The Gulls were crewed by Catherine Molyneux, Monica Buckland, Sarah Richardson, captained by Kerry Jordan and coxed by Chris McGuire.

Next months Explore Rowing Series Sunday League will be hosted on the River Tweed by Berwick Amateur Rowing Club on May 6 staging a series of sculling splash and dash races.

Tynemouth Rowing Club welcomes new members, rowers and coxes of all abilities, to get involved in the exciting sport of rowing visit www.tynemouthrowingclub.org.uk.