Tynemouth cricketers mauled by the Lyons

On a beautiful summer’s day a remarkable top order batting collapse saw the Seasiders routed by their County Durham opponents.

Hetton won the toss and skipper Jarvis Clay had no hesitation in batting first on a scorching, cloudless day. The pitch looked flat and the village ground was well populated with spectators looking forward to a game of cricket in the sun.

Malkin and Whaley opened up for the Lyons against a new ball attack of David Hymers and Andrew Smith. Smith had Whaley adjudged lbw for just 6 and when Australian Thompson went to Hymers for 5 the visitors were in control. Tidy bowling from the opening pair restricted the scoring but gradually Malkin and Martin began to get on top. Khan joined the attack but had a rare off day as the scoring accelerated. Pollard had Malkin caught for 54 and then Khan removed Martin just before lunch leaving the score at 137-4 and honours even.

The feature of the early afternoon play was a fine 60 from skipper Clay whose compact batting style dominated a tiring away fielding side who were guilty of several dropped catches. Clay received decent support from both Durham starlet Josh Coughlin and Talbot and a total of 240 was above par but not unreadable. Smith and Hymers toiled hard and were the pick of the Tynemouth bowlers.

Coughlin and Talbot then took the new ball and after just 6 overs the Tynemouth innings was in tatters at three runs for five wickets. Debnam and Hallam fell to mistimed pull shots, Armstrong was caught behind, Khan was lbw and then Robson bowled. It was left to Dinning with 18, Piper with 20 and Hymers with 16 to add a touch of respectability to proceedings but the defeat by 168 runs was a heavy one. Talbot returned figures of 6-22 on a bad day for the Seasiders.

Skipper Debnam will need to rally his troops in advance of Saturday’s home game with South Northumberland which starts at 12.30.

The Third Team made the short journey to Monkseaton and were asked to bat first. Tony Turner dominated the innings with 106 as Tynemouth Tynemouth posted 236-8 off their 40 overs.

In their reply, Monkseaton struggled and were stumped for 118-8.