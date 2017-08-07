Tynemouth earn winning draw as rain dampens the day

A rain affected day saw Tynemouth play the better cricket and deservedly secure a winning draw against Whitburn at Preston Avenue.

Home skipper Ben Debnam won the toss and elected to bat first against a Whitburn side struggling for form and short of several regulars.

Debnam opened up with Sam Dinning against the pacey Craig Smith and the steady Ian Elliott. Runs were hard to come by but Tynemouth looked determined to improve on some recent poor efforts with the bat and both Dinning and Josh Koen at three applied themselves well.

However, it was the skipper, Debnam, who began to get on top of the Wearside bowlers with some fine shots through the leg side, and when Matthew Brown joined him the runs started to flow.

A rain break did not help the home side, however, with Brown attacking for his 39 and Debnam accumulating well for his 75, a score of 165-7 looked competitive on what looked a wicket always offering a bit to the bowlers.

Whitburn opened up with their two quality batsmen in Dan Shurben and James Thompson, but Debnam threw the new ball to Finn Lonnberg and Tahir Khan and both impressed with their control restricting Whitburn to just eight runs from the first 12 overs and removing Thompson in the process.

Khan bowled with great control and Lonnberg beat the bat regularly as both thrived on bowling to lefthanders Shurben and Carty.

Another rain interruption spoilt any chance of a home victory as the away side held out with grim determination, but it was a good performance and a winning draw was well deserved.

On Saturday the first team travel to Newcastle for a 1.30pm start at Jesmond.

The second team secured a higher scoring draw at Whitburn when they were asked to bat first and posted a target of 251-8 declared off 50 overs.

Graeme Hallam opened and made 38 but lost his partner Andrew Lineham cheaply for eight.

Sam Robson top scored with an impressive innings of 69 including six fours and three sixes. He enjoyed a long stand with the maturing Joe Snowden who made 40.

James Carr contributed a rapid 23 to the imposing total.

For Whitburn, change bowler David Anderson dismissed three of the top order for 40 runs.

Rain interrupted the Whitburn reply for 91 minutes so their innings was reduced to 28 overs.

Carr was in devastating form as he took the first three wickets for 17 runs in a seven-over spell. However, opener Craig Henderson resisted and was 45 not out at the end.

He was supported by skipper David Bell who made 33 as Whitburn closed short of the required rate on 119-5.

There were wickets for Robson and Owen Gourley. Tynemouth took 13 points from the game; Whitburn six.

The third team hosted high flying Blue Flames and were asked to bat first when skipper for the day Richie Warwick lost the toss.

A slow start by Mike McIntye (6) and Adam Williams (3) struggled against the accurate bowling of Muhammad Waqas and Dilaveiz Khan, who made inroads by dismissing both and also Hamish Swaddle-Scott with a stunning first ball yorker.

Finn Hodgson with 14 and Warwick with a rapid 26 did move the score on to a more respectable level, and then Harvey Malton followed on with 16.

With rain threatening, Flames rotated their attack to good effect with some urgency but were frustrated by a long stand with Dan Thorburn and Don Catley holding firm for the ninth wicket.

Either side of a heavy rain shower, during which tea was taken, this pairing batted out eight overs and secured two batting points with extras trickling the score on adding to eight runs from Catley.

Thorburn did a sterling job although he failed to score a run! Neil Bennett was left on three not out, as Khan cleaned up with 5-17 in the modest total of 105 all out off 34 overs.

After a tea which the visitors enjoyed gratefully as their “best of the season”, they also struggled initially against the tight bowling of Warwick and Malton.

Malton dismissed both openers but number three bat Kamran Haider could not be prised out.

Warwick finally took a wicked late in his ten overs spell to record 1-24 and Malton’s ten overs yielded 2-35.

After 20 overs Flames were 65-3 with Sultan Zeb having joined Haider and Tynemouth were looking for inspiration or further rain.

Bennett bowled Zeb for 39 to claim 1-14 off two overs but a flurry of runs at the other end saw Flames home by six wickets in just the 25th over with Haider a steady 28 not out.

Forthcoming fixtures:

Saturday, August 12: 1sts v Newcastle, away, 12.30pm, NEPL Premier Division; 2nds v Newcastle, home, 1pm, NEPL Division 2; 3rds v Cramlington 2nds, away, 1pm, NCL Division 2.

Sunday, August 13: Academy v Benwell Hill, home, 1.30pm, NEPL Sunday Division 1; Tynemouth BB v Marsden CC, Second Square, TBC.