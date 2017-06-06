Tynemouth hang on for a draw

Tynemouth travelled to Eppleton and invited their hosts to bat first.

Tyler Easton retired not out with a leg injury after only the first over but then Marcus Brown 62 and Luke Henderson 40 took the score to 96 for the first wicket.

There were no wickets this week for the Tynemouth opening strike pair of David Hymers and Andrew Smith but the ever reliable Tahir Khan came on to take 4-43 off his 15 overs, including a spectacular caught and bowled of Henderson for the first wicket.

Runs continued to flow with Jandre Erasmus hitting an undefeated half century. Eppleton posted 223-5 off 58 overs and Tynemouth had the scent of a victory chase.

Skipper Ben Debnam opened the chase with Sam Dinning but with 27 on the board Dinning was lbw to Axavier Owen. Wickets fell at a steady rate with Owen claiming the top three bats for 29 runs off 11 overs.

Tynemouth suffered with five lbw decisions against them and were left hanging on for a draw. At 79-5 when Matthew Brown was out for 28 it was not looking hopeful for the visitors.

However, Khan managed to steady the floundering ship, supported by his crew of Anthony Turner 21 and Josh Koen 29 who fell as ninth wicket with the score on 160. Hymers and Martin Pollard held tight for the final overs to see Tynemouth survive on 164-9 after 52 overs. Not the victory that was reasonably expected but as least not a defeat.

The 2nds hosted Sacriston and were asked to field first. The visitors posted a target of 240-9 declared off 49.5 overs. Tynemouth bowlers Richie Hay, Matty Walton and Sam Robson each claimed two wickets with Robson taking out both half century makers Mark Fort and Jack Hardy. In their reply,

Tynemouth lost opener Niall Piper for only five and fell well short, being dismissed for 193 after 49.3 overs. The evergreen Tony Lion resisted with a useful 59 batting at three and Matthew McDine made 50 before falling to a caught and bowled. Opening bowler Peter Scaife took 3-34 off 12 overs.

The 3rd XI travelled to Corbridge with a good mixture of experience and youth. Henry Malton won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first on a glorious day but a pitch with significant variations.

Ed Snelders bowled superbly to record 3-36 off his 10 overs including the prize wicket of Chris Fowler thanks to a superb catch in the slips by Malton. A catch by keeper Joe Snowdon off Snelders and a smart stumping off Richard Warwick who recorded a very useful 1-23 from his 10 overs gave Tynemouth an encouraging position at the 20 overs mark. Corbridge managed to push on after Don Catley was denied an lbw appeal off his first ball bowled and the middle order put on a decent stand, Corbridge ending on 157-9 thanks to 34 from Dean Robinson. Catley recorded 1-43 and Malton 3-46 off their 10 overs spells.

The Tynemouth batting line up looked stronger than in recent weeks but no batsman was able to turn a promising start into a decent score. Chad Koen opened with 18, Snowden made a mature 22 and Warwick 24 before he was bowled by Fowler. Sadly there were no other serious contributions and Tynemouth were dismissed for 97 with Robinson taking 4 tail enders for only 2 runs off a 4 overs spell.