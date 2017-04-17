Tynemouth lose as Coetzer hits a ton

Benwell Hill 230/5 beat Tynemouth 227/9 by 5 wickets.

A superb century from Benwell Hill skipper Kyle Coetzer saw his side home at Denton Bank on Saturday. The Seasiders though played a full part in a fine game. Their 227/9 was a good total - the highlight of which was a stunning 123 from Academy product Matthew Brown.

The day started well for Coetzer who won the toss on a cold and blustery day and asked the away side to bat first on what looked a flat pitch and good for batting. A fine day one effort from Groundsman Geoff Chambers. Tynemouth skipper Ben Debnam opened up with Nick Armstrong but only lasted 3 balls before youngster Luke Mussett had him adjudged lbw. When the same bowler had Armstrong caught attempting to pull soon after Tynemouth were 28/2. This was when Brown came to the crease to join Sam Dinning on debut. Dinning played a couple lovely straight drives and seemed to be just getting started when he was caught on the crease - out lbw for 21.

Club Professional Tahir Khan then joined Brown and the first fifty partnership of the campaign was made before Khan drove at young off spinner Williamson and was caught low to the ground by Coetzer. At the break Tynemouth had reached 110 / 4 with honours even. The afternoon session started well for Tynemouth with Andrew Smith offering good support to Brown. Whilst he nudged and scampered Brown played an innings of real authority hitting all round the wicket with great timing and great power. Smith went for 23 and soon after Brown for a brilliant 123 of 144 balls including 4 maximums and 10 fours.

Once Brown went, the rest of the innings rather faltered and when Finn Lonnberg was caught behind off Sameet Brar, Debnam declared the innings at 227/9 leaving the home side 54 overs to chase it down. It was hard work for the Hill bowlers but youngsters Mussett with pace and Williamson with guile both showed promise.

James Schofield and Adam Heather started well putting on 35 for the first wicket before Smith caught Schofield in front and when Hymers got one through Wallace and Khan bowled Heather with the ball of the game Tynemouth hopes were soaring at 61/3. However, Coetzer remained and with him the hopes of his side. Both Brar and Dale with 25 and 26 offered good support but this was Captain Kyle’s day and his 121 not out off just 97 balls was outstanding combining rock solid defence with some brutal hitting mostly to leg. Tynemouth were good in the field and all the bowlers toiled hard. Tahir Khan with 2/38 off his 15 overs was the pick of the bowlers and his battle with Coetzer was another highlight of a fine game played in good spirit.

The Second Team suffered missed opportunities. Captain Graeme Hallam lost the toss and visitors Benwell Hill chose to bat first on a sunny but cold blustery day at Preston Avenue. Opening bowler Josh Koen got off to a great start for the season by bowling R Hanley for 3. Fellow opening bowler Matthew McDine then bowled Haxon for 6 and Tynemouth were feeling confident with the visitors on 22 for 2. Then came a pivotal point in the game when Benwell Hill opener Moore was dropped on 5. Moore went on to punish anything short and wayward from then on and reached 111 before being caught by Koen off the bowling of Gourley. Malton picked up 2 wickets and the most promising 13 year old Hamish Swaddle-Scott picked up 1 wicket but, if truth be told, missed chances and variable bowling resulted in a well above par score of 242 for 8.

In reply, Tynemouth got off to a dreadful start with Richardson and Koen back in the pavilion without troubling the scorers. Hallam and Lion then set about repairing the damage before Hallam fell to Jones for 24. A calamitous mix up between club stalwarts Lion and Lineham ended up with both of them stood next to each other in the middle of the wicket attempting a single. Lineham sacrificed himself with Lion going strong. Lion was joined by Davison and the pair put on 97 before Lion fell for 54. Tynemouth started to think about the draw and some resilient batting from Davison and Swaddle-Scott looked like the home side were going to achieve the draw. Unfortunately, in the last over of the game, Davison fell for 60, Hayward for 0 and with number 11 batsman Malton unable to bat due to an earlier unfortunate reaction to a hand-warmer meant Swaddle-Scott was left stranded on 19 not out and Tynemouth lost by 64 runs.

On Saturday Tynemouth Firsts play their first home game of the season at Preston Avenue against Durham Cricket Academy. The game starts at 11.45 and spectators are most welcome. Admission is free so why not come and support