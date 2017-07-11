Tynemouth lose to Durham Academy

Tynemouth 102 all out lost to Durham CA 104 /8 by 2 wickets.

On a fine, sunny day at Preston Avenue the Durham youngsters just scraped through against an Under strength home team in a low scoring game that either side could have won.

Once again heavy rain in midweek meant Groundsman Paul Jackson could only produce a used wicket that was bound to suit the spinners and having lost the toss Durham skipper McBride decided to open up with England under 19 slow left armer Liam Trevaskis who’s very first deliver turned, bounced and took the edge of Ben Debnams bat starting proceedings in the worst possible way for the Seasiders.

At the other end both Gopal and Oswell beat the bat with some lively medium pace but it was the introduction of off spinner Shafiq bowling in tandem with Trevaskis that turned the screw .

Only Tahir Khan and Sam Robson offered any resistance and the total of 104 was disappointing despite the bowler friendly conditions.

Trevaskis and Shafiq took 3 wickets each and it was left to Steel to clean out the tail.

Steel then opened up with Greenwell and hoisted Khan back over his head over his head for six in the very first over. However the game then swung dramatically towards Tynemouth due to some superb away swing bowling from Finn Lonnberg and some skilful off spin from Tahir Khan. After 15 overs the visitors were reduced to 27/5 and the home team were in command.

However Dass and Hurst dug in and added a vital half century partnership for their team. Hymers worked hard and bowled with great economy and both Lonnberg and Khan returned to test the County youngsters who just got home with 2 wickets to spare.

Lonnbergs 3/22 was his best of the season maintaining pace and accuracy throughout 14 high class overs and Khans 2/22 off his 15 overs were exemplary but in the end all in vain following another disappointing batting effort.

On Saturday Tynemouth travel to bottom Club Felling and will be looking to bounce back.