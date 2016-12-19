Tynemouth Rowing Club look forward to 150th anniversary in 2017

After an eventful and exciting 2016 rowing season Tynemouth Rowing Club will commence with their winter training programme in preparation for the 2017 season.

Next year also sees the start of a number of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the club which was established in 1867.

Amongst the highlights of the 2016 season was the chance for ladies, men and mixed crews to race against fellow rowing clubs on the Tweed, Tyne, Wear and Tees, with the ladies team Tynemouth Gulls finishing a credible 3rd place in the Explore Rowing Sunday League.

Tynemouth were able to enter two crews of 4 plus a cox for the Great Tyne Row (slog on the Tyne), an annual 25km race from Tyne Rowing Club at Newburn to Tynemouth, which features crews from around the country as well as the local rowing clubs.

On the back of the Rio Olympics Games Tynemouth ran a successful and well attended ‘Learn to Row’ course, and also ended the season with a trip to Switzerland where a crew of 8 plus a cox took part in the Basel Head on the River Rhine.

Rowing offers a fun and exciting way of keeping fit, Tynemouth Rowing Club welcomes new members and details can be found at www.tynemouthrowingclub.org.uk.

On behalf of Tynemouth Rowing Club, captains Paul and Steve wish all past, present and new members a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, we look forward to seeing you in 2017.