Tynemouth teams ready for new cricket season

Tynemouth Cricket Club chairman Graham Hallam says their teams are well prepared for the new season.

The NE Premier side last season finished third, their highest position for ten years in a highly competitive league and also reached the finals of the 20/20 competition.

The second team enjoyed some success in cup competitions reaching three finals and the 20/20 finals day, although they were frustrated to win no silverware and league form was mixed.

The third team performed with credit in the Northumberland League second division despite the regular loss of some key players to the Premier League teams.

The newly restructured Sunday Academy achieved third place rather than third bottom as per the previous season, which was a reflection of good turn outs at the coaching sessions by the youngsters.

The NPL season starts on Saturday with a home fixture for the second team, hosting Benwell Hill from 12.15pm.

The first team are at the Hill with wickets pitched at 11.45pm.

On Sunday the Academy team entertain South Northumberland in a 1.30pm start.

Visitors will be made welcome at the club who look forward to good local support again this season.

The pavilion is available for hire for private and social events. Contact is Dominic Holland via tynemouthcricketbookings@gmail.com or 07462 981898.