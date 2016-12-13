Wallsend’s Bushido Judo Kwai junior members complete grading exam

On Sunday ten junior members from Wallsend’s Bushido Judo Kwai took part in The All England Judo Federation Northern Regional Grading, which was held at the Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth.

All ten members won promotion, Jake Taylor age eight was promoted to 5th Kyu, Callum Taylor,11, to 5th Kyu Ichi, Matthew Potts, 12, to 6th Kyu San, Lewis Andrews, 14, to 4th Kyu, Lydia Bamford, 10, to 4th Kyu Ichi, Adam Bamford, 14, to 3rd Kyu San, Jessie Beckingham, 9, to 5th Kyu Ichi, Millie Williams, 13, to 4th Kyu San, Jessica Bate, 12, to 3rd Kyu Ichi and Jack Barnett, 13, to 3rd Kyu Ni.

Wallsend’s Bushido Judo Kwai train at St Columbas RC Primary School, Station Road, Wallsend.

Training nights are Monday and Friday 6.30pm to 8pm. Age groups seven to 15, and the first lesson is free.

Contact Chris Dawson on 07763 338658 or visit www.bushidojudokwai.com for more information.