Warriors see off the Dragons on home ice

Whitley Warriors took on the Deeside Dragons on home ice at Hillheads on Sunday, winning 6-3.

Whitley started the game on the front foot and grabbed the game’s opening goal through Phil Edgar just 15 seconds into proceedings.

Dragons took only 27 seconds to level the game through Scott McKenzie, but Edgar was on target again as Warriors went 2-1 in front, DJ Good giving them a 3-1 lead at the end of the first session.

Warriors extended their lead two minutes into the middle stanza when Ben Richards fired home and shortly afterwards David Longstaff netted to make it 5-1.

Dragons were still more than in the game and Ross Kennedy pulled a goal back before McKenzie netted again for 5-3.

Warriors went 6-3 up through Longstaff in the third period.

Next weekend sees Warriors take on the Telford Tigers on Sunday at home (5pm).