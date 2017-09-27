Warriors tame the Lions on Tyneside

Whitley Warriors 4-1 Nottingham Lions

Whitley Warriors faced the Nottingham Lions on Sunday evening at their Hillheads base on North Tyneside when they won 4-1.

Warriors were skippered by the experienced Dan Pye as they were without regular captain Dean Holland.

Mark Turnbull started the game in goal for Whitley after a superb start to the campaign for the talented youngster.

Lions travelled North with a healthy roster as the side from the lace city were able to bring a squad that included 20 skaters and two goaltenders. Nottingham looked to have a good blend of youth and experience in their squad which has been assembled by their long serving coach Matt Bradbury.

Eight minutes into proceedings Warriors import forward Phil Edgar broke the deadlock when he fired home after being nicely set up by Liam Smedley and Adam Finlinson. Young blue liner Smedley was also involved in the game’s second goal when he and player coach David Longstaff picked up the assists on a strike from the in-form Shaun Kippin.

The middle session of play saw no further goals scored ,however, there was still plenty of action to take in as the officials on duty handed out a combined total of 20 minutes in penalties to the two sides.

It was Edgar who grabbed the game’s next goal when he fired home an unassisted marker with 43 minutes on the clock to extend Warriors’ advantage to 3-0.

Warriors’ netminder Mark Turnbull was denied his shut out late on as Marc Levers grabbed a consolation powerplay effort for the visitors. The young goalie had a superb game between the pipes though, as he was able to save 41 out of the 42 shots that came his way during the contest.

However, that was not the end of the goal scoring as man of the match Edgar grabbed his hat-trick with an empty net goal which saw Warriors claim a 4-1 success.

Warriors are in action on home ice again on Sunday (face off 5pm) when the Deeside Dragons visit.