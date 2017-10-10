Warriors tamed by Tigers on home ice

Whitley Warriors 3-6 Telford Tigers

Whitley Warriors took on the Telford Tigers on Sunday evening on home ice at Hillheads in Whitley Bay.

Warriors started the game well and took the lead with only a minute played when Ryan Sample slotted home with his first touch on his return to action. The Warriors’ forward line of Sample, Shaun Kippin and player/coach David Longstaff were combining well and that line was on the ice when Sample netted his second goal of the contest nicely tipping in a shot from the blue line.

As the period progressed referee Elliott issued a number of penalties to both sides and Tigers made the most of their powerplay opportunities as Adam Taylor and Daniel Rose fired home while the visitors had the man advantage to tie the game up at 2-2 after 20 minutes of hockey.

Warriors switched their netminders after Telford’s second goal with Richie Lawson replacing Mark Turnbull. Lawson was soon called into action as the experienced shot stopper pulled out a number of smart saves early in the second period to keep the scores level.

Warriors retook the lead on 27 minutes when Shaun Kippin found the back of the net with the assists going to Sample and Longstaff after a flowing move from Whitley split the Telford defence open.

Tigers were still creating plenty of scoring opportunities of their own though and six minutes later youngster Adam Taylor drew the scores level for Telford.

Towards the end of the second period Tigers import d man Miettinen was given an illegal equipment penalty by the officials which gave Warriors the opportunity to start the final session of play with the man advantage, however, Sam Hewitt in the visitors’ net prevented Warriors from scoring with two impressive stops from David Longstaff in quick succession.

Tigers grabbed their third powerplay goal of the game on 46 minutes when their player/coach Tom Watkins found the top corner of the net with an effort from just inside the blue line. Telford went on to make it 5-3 late on when Jason Silverthorn slotted home for the visitors after being set up Rick Plant and Jordan Stokes.

Warriors pulled their netminder for the extra forward in the dying minutes of the contest, but Telford were able to get the puck out of their own defensive zone and grab the empty net goal through Warren Tait which saw the Tigers claim a 6-3 success against a very resilient Warriors side.

Josh Maddock was chosen as Warriors man of the match for a gritty defensive display while Jason Silverthorn was selected as Tigers best player on the night.

Warriors are in action next weekend away on Teesside where they take on the Billingham Stars, Whitley’s next game on home ice is against the Solway Sharks on Sunday October 29.