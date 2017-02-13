Webster kicks Rockcliff to battling win at Sedgefield

Rockcliff hung on to third place in Durham and Northumberland Division 2 with a hard fought win against Sedgefield on Saturday in a battle of attrition played in atrocious conditions.

The Rockcliff pack dominated proceedings in the first half but could not find a way over the whitewash, with only had two Andrew Webster penalties on the scoreboard before the home side scored an unconverted try just before the break.

Early in the second half Webster was on target with his third penalty to open up a four-point lead, and Rockcliff continued to dominate.

But Sedgefield were not to be denied and with their second unconverted try of the game they edged in front for the first time.

Rockcliff kept up the pressure and almost scored a try when the ever alert Webster took a quick tap penalty under the posts and slipped a great pass to Chris Waddell but he failed to hold the ball and the home side were let off the hook.

The Red and Golds continued to press and at a scrum in the home 22 their dominant pack crumbled the home forwards. From the resultant penalty Webster coolly slotted home to win the game.

Harry Ramage took the honours as Rockcliff’s man of the match.

Rockcliff are in league action again on Saturday at home to fourth placed Bishop Auckland.