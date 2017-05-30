Weekend to forget for Tyne’ cricketers Tynemouth

It was a day to forget for Tynemouth Cricket Club on Saturday with the 1st XI suffering the humiliation of being bowled out for only 31.

The home match against Newcastle CC 1sts saw no Tynemouth bat reach double figures, with the highest score being only five.

Sean Tindle took 4-11 with Callum Harding oin 3-11.

It was an easy target for Newcastle, who rattled it off in less than eight overs, eventually winning by seven wickets with a score of 33-3.

The 2nds XI also faced a Newcastle side and they were up against it with the home side posting 256-4 in 42 overs, with opener James Carr on 103 and Stephen Pinnington on 68.

Niall Piper hit 46 in reply for Tynemouth, but with Graeme hallam the only support on 21 they slipped to 102-8, the match being declared a draw.

The 3rds were at home to Cramlington and they eventually went down by eight wickets.

Lee Reed hit 35 as Tynemouth put on 83 all out, with Kevin Doyle claiming four wickets.

Cramlington chased it down in under 23 overs, Philip Davison hitting 35 as they repled with 87-2.

On Fridaythe 1st XI faced Durham Academy in a T20 match, where they went down by eight wickets.

Tahir Khan top scored with 43 as Tynemouth made 119-6.

Durham then hit 123-2 in reply with opener Liam Trevaskis on 58 and Matthew Potts on 40.