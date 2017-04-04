Whitley Bay Rockcliff boost promotion hopes with victory over league leaders Redcar

Whitley Bay Rockcliff kept up their promotion hopes with a deserved 20-15 victory over league leaders Redcar.

The visitors opened the scoring with an unconverted try after eight minutes, but Rockcliff rallied and after some good forward play, Dan O’Sullivan sent Charlie Muzzlewhite in to equalise.

Redcar took advantage of some poor defence to score their second try of the game, converted for 12-5, but a long a Josh Donnelly penalty reduced the arrears and the sides changed ends with the score 12-8 to the visitors.

The early exchanges in the second half were tense as both sides battled for the upper hand.

But eventually Alex Hayton finished off some good forward play, crashing over to edge the Red and Golds in front, converted by Donnelly to put Rockcliff three points clear. Kai Downey then settled the matter, scoring a decisive try as the game came to a close. A late Redcar penalty closed the gap, but it was not enough.

Rockcliff finish the season with away games at Ashington and Darlington.