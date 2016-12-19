Whitley Bay Rockcliff in third spot in Durham and Northumberland Division 2 with win at Blyth

Whitley Bay Rockcliff held on to third spot in Durham and Northumberland Division 2 with a bonus point 32-10 win at Blyth.

Liam Bowman opened the scoring for the Red and Golds when a good drive from the pack allowed the number eight to touch down for a push over try. Chris Waddell was next on the score sheet, followed by Andrew Webster finishing off a good back move for Rockcliff’s third.

Waddell then scored his second of the game, and secured the bonus point.

Webster chipped in with two penalties and three conversions to complete a seventeen point haul.

This was a good team effort, but Dan Simpson stood out as man of the match. Rockcliff’s next game is at home in the traditional Boxing Day match versus Percy Park.

They are next in league action in the new year , at home to South Shields on January 7.