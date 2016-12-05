Whitley Bay Rockcliff see off nieghbours Ashington

Whitley Bay Rockcliff 38

Ashington 20

Ashington started and finished strongly against a Rockcliff side that dominated the middle part of the game.

Early Ash pressure saw winger Josh Weeks easily beat his man to score in the corner after good handling by the backs.

Rockcliff clawed their way back into the game as their bigger forwards began to exert some control. In a scrappy 20 minutes Rockcliff kicked three penalties to the one Jarvis penalty for Ashington, to give the home side a 9-8 lead.

Despite being under periods of pressure, a rare Ash attacking position was wasted by a poor kick enabling Rocklcliff to break out of defence and score a try that started deep in their own half, giving the home side a 14-8 half time lead.

Rockcliff started the second half strongly and dominated possession for the next 20 minutes, scoring three tries, The home side aided by some poor Ashington kicking and missed tackles in the centre.

Ash, by now 33-8 down fought their way back into the game. After blowing a certain try scoring opportunity 5 meters out, further pressure saw Ashington’s man of the match Iain Menzies cross for a deserved try.

A strong run by winger Tuck set up a good attacking scrum, but Ash knocked on 3 meters out. Rockcliff then extended their lead running back a poor Ashington clearance.

Ashingtons strong finish featured runs from Rutherford, Newman, Wilson on his return to first team rugby, Pritchard and Johnson before a 40 meter break by Karl Anderson created space for Jarvis to chip over the remaining defender and collect his own kick to score under the posts, Jarvis converting his own try, to give a final score 38-20

Throughout this game Ashington failed to play to their strengths and kicked away too much possession.

This Saturday Ashington are away to South Shields