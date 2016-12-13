Whitley Warriors enjoy free weekend before double header

Whitley Warriors were without a game at the weekend as the NIHL North schedule gave David Longstaff’s side a break away from competitive action after they played a double header the previous weekend.

But Warriors are in action twice this coming weekend as on Saturday they face Sutton Sting at Ice Sheffield in a game that faces off unusually in the afternoon. The following day they host the Deeside Dragons back at their Hillheads base on North Tyneside.

Theu will be without import Andre Payette for both of these games as the Canadian was handed a suspension after he was thrown out of the game against Telford Tigers recently.

Whitley will be hoping that the youngsters in their line-up continue to impress as the likes of Craig Johnson, Liam Smedley, Ben Richards, Anthony Wetherall and Ross Douglass have all proved themselves out on the ice so far in the 2016-17 season.

Richards has starred at both ends of the ice for this term as he has filled in on the blue line admirably when they have been short of defensive bodies as well offering a threat offensively when operating as a forward for Longstaff’s side.

Warriors currently sit fourth in the NIHL North Division 1 table and they will be looking to consolidate their top four berth over the remainder of the current campaign given the top four sides at the end of the league campaign will qualify for the end of season play-offs in April at Ice Sheffield.