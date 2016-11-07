Whitley Warriors put 11 past Deeside Dragons

Whitley Warriors travelled to North Wales on Sunday evening to take on division one newcomers the Deeside Dragons.

And the Tyneside outfit returned with the two points after a comprehensive 11-4 win.

Whitley travelled with a strong squad, although Joe Stamp and Harry Harley were both unable to make the trip.

However, DJ Good, Shaun Kippin, Dan Pye and Callum Watson were all able to take to the ice.

The opening period saw both sides net on two occasions, with Warriors player-coach David Longstaff grabbing both of his side’s goals.

The visitors took control of proceedings in the second period as goals from Kippin, Pye, Dean Holland and Watson saw Warriors take a 6-2 lead into the third period.

The success of the second period was slightly dampened as Liam Brown took a puck to the face.

Once the action got back under way, Warriors were able to continue their free scoring ways as they grabbed a further five goals through Kippin (2), Watson, Lawson Glasby and Andre Payette.

Dragons also added another two of their own, which saw Warriors claim an impressive 11-4 victory after 60 minutes of competitive hockey.

Watson was selected as Warriors’ man of the match for an energetic display, while James Parsons was chosen as Dragons’ best player on the night.

Kippin also had a great game for Warriors as the popular forward netted a hat-trick of goals while also picking up two assists.

Warriors are in action on home ice this coming Sunday when Sutton Sting visit Hillheads in a NIHL North Division 1 encounter, which faces off at the usual time of 5pm.