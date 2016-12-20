Whitley Warriors say big thank you to sponsors

The Whitley Bay Warriors ice hockey club have said a big thank you to their sponsors.

A club spokesman said: “On behalf of The Whitley Warriors Ice Hockey team we would like to say a

huge thank you to all the current 2016/17 corporate sponsors for their

loyalty and financial support.”

Sponsors are - Evans Halshaw Vauxhall, Dawson & Sandersonm, Clusters Bespoke Jewellery, SEGA, 42nd Street, Foxhunters Tyres & Alloys, Glitz Hair Design, HB Clark, Dave Holland Motor Engineers, Frontier Group, Bella Italia, Dytham Jewellers and Beckman News.