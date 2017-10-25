Whitley Warriors win on the road at Nottingham Lions

Whitley Warriors travelled to the East Midlands on Sunday evening and beat Nottingham Lions in a NIHL North Division 1 match for the second time this season.

The visitors took a strong squad to the National Ice Centre, with Mark Turnbull in nets, the likes of Harry Harley, Liam Smedley and Josh Maddock in defence, and DJ Good, Callum Watson, Dean Holland and Ben Richards up front.

Warriors started the game in a positive manner and took the lead in just under four minutes.

Blue liner Harry Harley fired home a powerplay marker, with David Longstaff and Dean Holland picking up the assists.

Nottingham levelled on 27 minutes when Ondrej Pniok scored.

As the game progressed, Longstaff’s side continued to hold the upper hand and after 40 minutes they led 3-1 with Shaun Kippin and Phil Edgar adding to the tally.

Lions made it a one-goal game with 49 minutes on the clock when Ruskin Hughes grabbed a powerplay strike after Warriors’ Callum Watson had been penalised for slashing.

But Warriors took the game away from Nottingham late on as Adam Finlinson and Watson both grabbed goals to ensure the points returned to Tyneside.

Whitley netminder Turnbull was once again at the top of his game as the youngster saved 28 of the 30 shots that came his way as he worked his way to 93.33% save percentage.

Warriors’ victory consolidates their healthy mid table league position and keeps them well placed for a play-off spot come the end of the regular season.

They are in action twice this weekend, at Blackburn on Saturday evening before a home game against Solway Sharks on Sunday at Hillheads, face-off 5pm.