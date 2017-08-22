Winning draw for Tynemouth

Tynemouth 225-7 winning draw v Eppleton 224-7

On a blustery day at Preston Avenue, Tynemouth held their nerve to secure a winning draw against the visitors....but only just.

Home skipper Ben Debnam won the toss and elected to bat first on a flat but worn wicket. He opened up with Sam Dinning and the two started well, seeing off the new ball, in a partnership of 49 before the skipper was caught by Musther at mid-wicket from the bowling of South African youngster Jandre Erasmus for 26. Andrew Smith, promoted to number three, started cautiously but then showed a good range of shots as the scoreboard ticket over.

At the other end Dinning looked solid, if not fluent, and the two built a partnership together of 114 before Smith was caught for 56. Soon after this Dinning went for 76.

Some acceleration was then needed and it was provided by two nice cameos from Matty Brown’s 23 off 15 balls and Barry Stewart’s 27 off 25 balls allowing a declaration to be made after 54 overs with a sizeable 225 on the board.

Eppleton started slowly against Hymers and Lonnberg and when Luke Henderson was clean bowled by Hymers for just 4 they looked in trouble. However Simpson then joined Brown and like Dinning and Smith in the Tynemouth innings gradually moved the score forward without further loss until Simpson was removed by Pollard for 30.

The experienced Joe Coyne then joined Brown and they took the score past 120 before Brown was stumped by Fairley off the bowling of the returning Ryan Macciocchi with the score on 176-4. With wickets in hand but short of overs remaining, Eppleton sent in Craig Scurr and the left hander went after the bowling hitting two huge sixes and three 4s in his 29 before Finn Lonnberg took a superb catch at long on off the bowling of Club Professional, Tahir Khan. Erasmus came and went and once Joe Coyne was dismissed for a fine 57 the game was up for Eppleton.

A maximum off the last ball made the score look tighter than it was but take nothing away from Eppleton who pushed the Seasiders to the limit and very nearly pulled off a thrilling win.