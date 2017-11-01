Yellow cards costly for Percy against leaders

Penrith 53-19 Percy Park

Percy Park travelled to the League leaders determined that they would but in a better performance than they showed in the final 15 minutes at home against Morpeth; but two yellow cards in either half proved catastrophic as the away side shipped six tries whilst they were one man down.

On this clinical performance it is hard to see a side in this league that will challenge Penrith at the top of the table this season.

Penrith spent the first 20 minutes of the game camped in Park’s half battering the try line.

To Park’s credit their defence was superb, but a yellow card gave Penrith the advantage and they scored under the posts and within a 10 minute period Park were down 24-0.

Back to full strength Park regrouped andDavison scored under the posts, Grove converting for 24-7 at the break.

In the second half Seb Rees went over under the posts, Grove’s conversion making it 24-14,

However, Penrith responded with another three tries

And there was a further set-back for the visitors when winger Liam Blackburn attempted to collect a Penrith pass on his line to prevent another score and a further yellow card was given.

Again with the numerical advantage, Penrith were ruthless and another two tries followed to wrap up a comfortable victory.

The yellow cards may have had an effect on the final scoreline, but on this occasion Penrith were simply the better side and thoroughly deserved their victory.