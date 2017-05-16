Young Academy side lose to Stockton

Tynemouth CC Academy took the long arduous journey down to Stockton on Sunday with four U13s, and four U14s making up the majority of the side.

Despite the lack of experience the Academy performed admirably losing by only 13 runs. Skipper Henry Malton lost the toss and Stockton CC elected to bat in glorious sunshine and on a pretty flat wicket. Good opening spells from Swaddle-Scott and Perry (both U14) went unrewarded as stockton openers Gaffney and Peregrine looked to play themselves in.

It was left to fellow U14 bowler David Mohon to make the breakthrough when he had Gaffney caught by Tugby for 55. Two wickets in two balls from captain Malton had the home side running to get their pads on but Winship managed to defend the hat-trick ball. Malton’s excellent spell yielded 3 wickets for 39 runs. Tynemouth then put their faith in the two Under 13 leg spinners Patrick Hallam and Adam Tugby. Both bowled well, although Peregrine was quick to punish anything wayward from the two young spinners. Peregrine might have gone earlier in his innings to Patrick Hallam had Dad not been half asleep on the boundary...Patrick eventually got his man and had Peregrine bowled for 102. Stockton finished on 225 for 9 off their allotted 40 overs. Patrick Hallam finished with 3 wickets for 59 runs.

Tynemouth Academy opened up with U14s Perry and Hamilton but both fell cheaply to Bartley. U13 player Joe Snowdon steadied the ship at number 3 and was supported for a while by captain Malton. Unfortunately Joe lost Malton for 13 and then Swaddle-Scott for 17. Joe batted superbly for one so young and struck a very impressive 39 runs before being bowled. It was then left to the Reed to pick up the fightback and some lusty blows started to take the game back to Stockton.

When Mohon fell for 4 runs, Reed was joined by Graeme Hallam and the two set about chasing down the target. Unfortunately Reed fell for an excellent 51 runs. A late flurry of boundaries from Hallam saw the away side needing 13 runs off the last over but unfortunately Chater fell first ball of that last over leaving Tynemouth 13 runs short. However it has to be said this was a tremendous performance from such a young side and all bodes well for the future at Tynemouth CC.