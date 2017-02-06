Two late Leeds goals beat Whitley Bay hockey men’s first team

On Saturday Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Hockey Club men’s first team travelled to North Premier League leaders Leeds HC with a depleted squad due to injuries.

Whitley Bay appeared to have all three points in the bag right up to the final five minutes, but Leeds scored two late goals to snatch a 2-1 win.

Leeds pressed hard from the off while Whitley Bay stuck to the counter attack.

Chris Traynor went close when he struck a reverse stick shot from the angle which was saved.

Although Leeds dominated possession, the first half was an even affair as both teams won penalty corners and had chances before Whitley Bay who took the lead going into half-time. Jonathan Stoddart putting away a rebound off the keeper’s pads from a penalty corner.

The second half was a different game as Leeds dominated possession and pinned Whitley Bay into their own half.

As the Yorkshiremen became more and more frustrated as their dominance came to nothing, Whitley Bay had two great chances to extend their lead. The best fell to Hector Hall, but his first time shot just drifted narrowly wide.

With five minutes remaining, Bay’s captain Jervis Fleming was sin binned for a foul in Whitley’s 25 yard area. The resulting penalty corner saw Leeds draw level.

Within a minute, a steal allowed Leeds to counter attack and penetrate the Whitley Bay D. Goalkeeper Jordan Thompson was only able parry the first shot from a tight angle but the ball fell kindly into the centre of the goal and was tapped in from close range by a Leeds forward.

Fortunately other scores went Whitley Bay’s way and they are still in the chase for second spot and they can take away some positives from a good performance, with limited resources, as they ready themselves to host Chester HC on Saturday.

Other results: Ladies’ 1sts 2 Sheffield Hallam 2; Ladies’ 2nds 0 Newcastle University 1; Ladies’ 3rds 2 North Shields 1sts 0; Ladies’ 4ths 4 Newcastle University 3. Men’s 2nds 4 Newcastle University3; Men’s 3rds 3 Gateshead 3rds 4.