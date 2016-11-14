Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Hockey Club men back up to second place

Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Hockey Club climbed back to second place in the Northern Premier League with a 7-2 demolition of Bowden as Chris Traynor picked up his second hat-trick of the season.

Bay caught Bowden on an off day and they took advantage with Formby dropping further points on the Sunday to move above them.

Both teams started the match evenly but it was Bowden who took the lead on five minutes as a defensive mix-up led to Joe Kay deflecting the ball in.

It was not long before Whitley Bay were back on level terms as Andrew Titmus got his first of the season with a low driven shot.

Whitely’s sustained pressure saw them go in at half time 2-1 up as they capitalised from a penalty corner. Mike Pollock’s saved drag-flick was deflected onto the Bowden cross bar and captain Jervis Fleming volleyed the rebound into the net.

In the second half Whitely Bay lifted the pace and put the game out of sight, netting another five times with only one in reply.

The pick of the bunch saw Chris Traynor, who was involved in four of them, collect tight to the near post before dragging the ball onto his reverse and flicked it deftly over Kay’s left shoulder and into the goal.

Stoddart made it seven as he was the only one to react to the ball spilling lose in the Bowden area.

Bowden finished the scoring for the day, with a consolation goal from John Miles.

Whitley Bay travel to Timperley HC on Saturday.

Meanwhile the Ladies’ first team beat Wakefield 4-0.

Bay started a little unsettled giving away possession, but after gathering their composure they dominated possession.

They went in front from a great strike by Rowan Rochester from a penalty corner.

In the second half youngster Lottie Gill, displayed excellent ball carrying skill to eliminate the opposition and Sarah Buckton extended the lead after a penalty corner routine.

A superb deflection from Sophia Ward put Bay 3-0 up, but only a great save from goalkeeper Jo Spotswood ensured a clean sheet before Kerry Anne Hastings wrapped the game up on the 69th minute.

Bay are now third in the table, two points behind the league leaders with a trip to Kendal at the weekend.

Other results: Ladies’ 2nds 2 Didsbury Greys 3; Ladies’ 3rds 2 North Shields 0; Ladies’ 4ths 2 Newcastle University 2; Men’s 2nds 2 Durham University 4.