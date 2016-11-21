Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Hockey Club round-up

Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Hockey Club ladies’ first team made a snowy trek over to Kendal to take three points with a 5-1 win.

Bay made a slow and uncharacteristically unorganised start which Kendal capitalised on to take the lead after only three minutes.

But it did not take long for Whitley Bay to react. Ali Gordon played a ball into the circle to captain Joss Plummer who, with a first time strike, scored into the top right corner.

The momentum continued with a short corner. Despite it not being converted, Bay dominated possession and with a string of passes managed to put the ball past Kendal’s keeper and secure a 2-1 lead at half-time.

The team started the second half with great intensity and possession, although a quick break from Kendal saw them win a short corner, but Bay’s defence was strong and a clearance from keeper Jo Spotswood meant Kendal did not convert their chances.

Bay’s attack was relentless and with great link-up play a further three goals cemented their 5-1 victory.

Meanwhile a hat-trick of second half counter attack goals snatched a dramatic win for Timperley HC as they beat Whitley Bay and Tynemouth HC men’s firsts 4-3 on Saturday to all but end the Bay’s title hopes.

Whitley Bay had looked to be heading for a sensational fight back and victory after another Chris Traynor goal saw them draw level and in unstoppable flow, but Timperley got themselves two goals back ahead shortly after and ended their dreams.

The first half was dominated by Bay, but most of their attacks were toothless and led to little threat on the Timperley goal.

Traynor went the closest with a shot which headed narrowly wide. However, it was the same old story for Whitley Bay and it was the hosts who took the lead from a penalty corner.

Whitley Bay came hard out of the blocks in the second half with the Timperley keeper having to make three smart saves in the opening five minutes.

But as Bay’s attacks seemed to lead to nothing, nearly every Timperley attack led to a goal as they opened up a two-goal lead.

Whitley Bay got the bit between their teeth and captain Jervis Fleming spearheaded a comeback as he deflected Traynor’s shot into the goal.

The momentum was all with Whitley Bay as Alex Lockey drew them level with a hard driven shot low into the corner.

Again Timperley’s outstanding keeper made four more saves, and the wind was taken from the Whitley sails as a lifted ball ended the day for James Redpath, who had been orchestrating their attacks in the middle of the park.

As quick as the wind left them, the sails came crashing down when Timperley took the lead again, this time through a reverse strike that Thompson couldn’t stop.

The prolific Traynor got Whitley Bay within one, but time was not in their favour as they went down to their third defeat of the season.

Whitley Bay will need to pick themselves up for their trip to Wakefield HC next weekend.