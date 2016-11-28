Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Hockey men’s first team battle back for win

Chris Traynor scored twice as Whitley Bay and Tynemouth HC men’s first team came from behind to beat Wakefield 3-2 in the Northern Premier League.

It was a win desperately needed and one that moved them back to second place but still trailing in Leeds HC’s wake.

It was the men in green that started the brighter, capitalising on some poor control and missed placed passes from Whitley Bay, and within five minutes Wakefield had taken the lead.

A loose ball from a deflected cross bounced its way into the Whitely Bay ‘D’ and nicely onto a foot. Jordan Thompson made a sharp save from the resulting penalty corner drag flick, but as it cannoned off the post it fell perfectly in the path of the Wakefield attack to tap in.

Whitley Bay tried to force their way back in the game and if not for a number of fine saves from Wakefield’s keeper they might have, but again it was Wakefield who made their chances count.

A midfield steal allowed a three on two counter attack which Wakefield took and Thompson found himself helpless as they passed the ball around him and casually into the net.

Going into half-time it would have been 3-0 for the home side but for Thompson in the Whitley goal as he made a diving save to edge the ball around the post and then foiled a one-on-one just before the whistle sounded.

A different Whitley Bay side came out for the second half and 15 minutes is all it took for them to draw level.

Traynor kept his goal scoring run going as he bagged two goals from two penalty corners in a row, the pick a deft disguised low drag flick into the bottom right corner.

Shortly after Alex Lockey made the turn around complete as he pumped in a saved shot from close range.

Whitley Bay saw out a nervy final five minutes but Wakefield could not muster a real chance as they saw all three points slip through their hands.

Whitley Bay will end the first half of the season with two home games in a row and they will hope they can go into the Christmas break with six more points and second place.