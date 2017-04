Tynemouth Video Film-Making Group was the proud winner of a 20-minute programme competition with films produced by its members.

The certificate was presented to chairman Doug Tweddle by Brian Dunkley, president of The North East Cine (and Video) Association, which holds the competition, judging quality, content and entertainment.

The film-making group is seeking new members. It meets over Tynemouth Library on Mondays, from 7.30pm to 10pm.