Debut art novel for Daniel

A North Tyneside author’s debut novel will delve into the truth behind an art world mystery.

Daniel James, 35, from Whitley Bay, will release The Unauthorised Biography of Ezra Maas in November this year through publishers Dead Ink Books. A combination of fact and fiction, the book tells the story of a journalist searching for the truth about artist Ezra Maas, who vanished without a trace more than seven years ago. He spent five years researching and writing the book.

Mr James, a former pupil at Whitley Bay High School, said: “What happened to Ezra Maas is one of the biggest mysteries of contemporary art, but no one has been able to write a book about him until now due to legal issues with his estate.

“Maas first became famous in the 1960s alongside the likes of Andy Warhol and Joseph Beuys, but his rejection of celebrity and refusal to be photographed or interviewed meant very little was known about who he really was or where he came from. In many ways he was the original Banksy and this makes him a very intriguing character.

“In today’s era of post-truth and fake news, it seemed the perfect timing to tell the true story of such a mysterious and reclusive figure.”

