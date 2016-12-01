Following the trail to festive fun

An Advent countdown with a difference is offering some new festive fun in Cullercoats.

Local residents have come together to set up Cullercoats Community Advent.

The group invited people to present festive displays in their windows, gardens or roofs, representing what Christmas means to them.

And the response was so positive that a trail has been set up through the area.

Each evening, from tonight (Thursday) until Christmas Eve, a new display will be unveiled for people to view, and the features will be lit up each day, from 6pm to 9pm, from their reveal date until December 30.

Project co-ordinator Kris Koth said: “The hope is that the project will provide an opportunity for neighbours to get to know each other, creating and sharing a sense of community spirit.

“We also wanted to bring something fun, free and festive to the local area. Cullercoats Community Advent is for everyone.”

Participants following the trail will be invited to record the images on a form and completed cards can be entered into a free raffle for the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

There will also be an online reveal on the project’s website at www.cullercoatsadvent.org.uk

Further information and trail leaflets can be found at the site.