Grant leads to stunning mosaic display

A mosaic artist has been putting her talents to good use thanks to a Small Sparks grant from Whitley Bay Big Local.

Susan Slater wanted to share her creativity and talent with others, and as she had formerly worked with people with a learning disability, she approached New Prospects.

Susan enrolled the help of people who attend the Thursday morning arts and crafts group, and they designed and created a mural to reflect the position of New Prospects’ building, within sight of the sea in South Parade.

Ellen Vick, chief executive of New Prospects said “We are really grateful to Susan. She is a talented artist and her guidance and enthusiasm for her art has resulted in a wonderful mural, which we will be proud to put on the front of our building to show the world.”

The mosaic will be mounted over the door at 38-42 South Parade for all to see and enjoy.