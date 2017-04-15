Jordan is following his dream to dance

A former Whitley Bay student has secured his place in a dance group which tours around the world.

Jordan Robson, 22, was an A* student at Whitley Bay High School, and has followed his dancing dreams to become part of the BalletBoyz.

He followed his passion for dance having gained GCSE in the subject, then studied at Gateshead College, gaining his diploma in dance.

He was then accepted on the CAT programme at Dance City.

Following his success, he was then accepted to study at the Rambert School of Ballet in London and gained a 2.1 in his degree last year.

During his last year at Rambert, Jordan was invited to join the BalletBoyz dance company as an apprentice and has now been accepted to join the company.

Jordan said: “I now dance professionally with them and am living my dream.

“It has been a full on year since joining the company, but I love every minute and have been fortunate to have travelled to many cities of the world. It’s been a long journey from studying at Gateshead College to finding myself performing in Newcastle at the Northern Stage in April.”

He was on stage with the BalletBoyz last week.