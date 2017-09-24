Maritime past is on show

Paintings from the Port of Tyne collection are forming part of an exhibition at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre in North Shields.

Acquired by the Port of Tyne’s predecessors, the Tyne Improvement Commission, two paintings from the collection are included in the Old Low Light’s latest exhibition.

Titled Views From The Happy Hunting Ground, the art event explores the history of the North Shields Fish Quay.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is the Port of Tyne’s painting by John Carmichael The Mouth of the Tyne, which captures the famous Tyne whaler Lady Jane in 1847 sailing into North Shields before the piers were constructed. In the painting you can clearly see the Old Low Light.

The 313-tonne Lady Jane was the best known of the Tyneside whalers until she was destroyed by the ice in Melville Bay in the Canadian Arctic.

Another of the Port’s paintings by Bernard Hemy, titled On The River Tyne, is also part of the exhibition, which includes works of art from other private collections, including North Tyneside Council and also from Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums.

The exhibition will be on display at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre until October 15.

It is free to visit.