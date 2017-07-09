Mister Maker is in town

A children’s television favourite will be appearing live on stage with some of his colourful friends next week.

CBeebies’ Mister Maker will be at The Playhouse, Whitley Bay, on Sunday, July 16.

And his friends the Shapes will be joining him for two shows at the venue, which are set to be fun for all ages.

With a fabulous supporting cast and art at its heart, the live show encourages mini-makers and grown-ups to sing, dance and make some noise.

There’s a big ‘make’ to take part in, lots of audience participation, and you’ll be able to share the fun with Circle, Square, Rectangle and Triangle too.

Mister Maker said: “I’m so excited about our 2017 Mister Maker theatre tour. We’ll be singing, dancing and making some amazing arty creations. I can’t wait to share the fun with all my Mini-Makers across the UK.”

They will be joined by a team of all-singing, all-dancing friends, who will really make an interactive arty adventure.

Tickets, priced at £14, £12 concs, £48 family, are available from the Box Office, open Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, from 10.30am to 2.30pm, plus until show start on event days.

Tickets can also be bought on 0844 248 1588, or at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk