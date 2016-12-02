Step back into a 1950s’ Christmas

Traditional Christmas fun will be taken to a new level at a North Tyneside heritage centre as it turns back the clock 60 years.

A 1956 Christmas will be celebrated at the Old Low Light, Clifford’s Fort, in North Shields this weekend, complete with homemade decorations, traditional stockings and old toys and games.

There will also be fancy dress and music from the period.

The event is the brainchild of publisher Andrew Clark, of Summerhill Books.

He said: “I had the idea for this special even when someone asked if I would like an old Christmas tree and toys from the 1950s.

“The items had been well looked after and treasured for many years and it got me thinking what Christmas must have been like 60 years ago.”

The celebration will include stockings filled with fruit, chocolate coins and old pennies, displays of toys such as roller skates, wooden jigsaws, building blocks, spinning tops, annuals and leather footballs, and there will also be games to try, like balls and jacks, yo-yos, skipping ropes, tops and tin can telephones.

The Active Ladies in South Tyneside group, dubbed “The Nanas”, has been creating the authentic decorations using crepe paper, string, foil and pegs, after recently volunteering at the centre and helping to produce more than 1,000 poppies for its remembrance tribute.

Christmas 1956 will take place at the Old Low Light heritage centre on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.