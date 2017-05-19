Steve’s special messages

An ex-hairdresser turned clairvoyant medium will be back in Whitley Bay this weekend.

Steve Holbrook will be passing on messages from lost loved ones at Windsor Hotel on Sunday.

Steve says he was aware from being a child that life existed beyond the grave, when he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through the room.

He said: “This was a very unnerving experience but it was to give me an early glimpse of what was to come, and now it’s as natural as breathing to me.”

Steve started work in Leeds city centre in a busy hairdressing salon, and feels that the years he spent behind the chair, having that personal contact with the customers, stimulated this rare, yet natural ability to hear the voices of spirits.

People used to come in and book their hair cut, and often got more than they bargained for when he passed on a message from a loved one.

Steve has three books out and also raises money for charities including Macmillan Support and Pact, a charity which helps terminally ill children and their parents.

Tickets are £17 from 01823 666292, or £18 on the door. 7pm for 7.30pm start.