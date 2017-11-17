Steve tunes in to spirits

A hairdresser turned psychic will be returning to Whitley Bay for a night of clairvoyance next week.

Steve Holbrook’s ability started from behind the salon chair and he now visits theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

He will be at the Windsor Hotel on Tuesday.

Steve says that he was always aware from being a child that life existed beyond the grave since he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through the room.

He said: “This was very unnerving experience, but it was to give me an early glimpse of what was to come, and now it’s as natural as breathing to me.”

Steve started work in Leeds city centre in a busy hairdressing salon, and feels that the years he spent behind the chair, having that personal contact with the customers, stimulated this rare ability to hear the voices of spirits.

He now gives messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones.

Tickets for the Whitley Bay show are £17, available in advance on 01823 666292, or £18 on the door. Doors open at 7pm.