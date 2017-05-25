Thomas the Tank Engine visits North Shields

A special guest is heading to Stephenson Railway Museum – and families are invited to meet him.

Thomas the Tank Engine will be calling into the North Shields museum for a series of family fun days.

Visitors will be able to meet Thomas and the Fat Controller, along with his mischievous sidekicks Rusty and Dusty, take a ride in 1950s heritage railway carriages, and enjoy activities such as face-painting, balloon modelling, storytelling, magic shows and crafts.

North Tyneside Museums manager Geoff Woodward said: “We are delighted to be able to bring Thomas and his friends to the north east for the third year running.

“To have Thomas on the North Tyneside Steam Railway is very special indeed.

“We’ve already got one legendary engine in the museum with Stephenson’s Billy, a forerunner of the world famous Rocket, so to have another iconic and hugely popular steam locomotive visiting us is very exciting.”

Thomas will be at the museum on June 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11, between 10am and 4pm each day.

Tickets are free for under ones, £8 for children aged one to four, and £12 for the over fives and adults. They must be booked in advance at www.dayoutwiththomas.co.uk