Tuck into a festival of food

A feast of fun will be served up at the coast this weekend in a showcase of local food and drink.

The Proper Food and Drink Festival takes place in Whitley Bay, offering music, food and bars.

And organisers say it will make the perfect outing for a Father’s Day treat.

Founder Mark Deakin said: “If you’re struggling to know what to do for your dad, bring him along.

“There’s music, fantastic food, plenty of bars, and of course, entrance is free. What more could you want?”

More than 60 stalls will set up on the Spanish City Plaza, offering the best in locally produced food and drink.

It is the second event of its kind to visit North Tyneside this year, with the festival attracting a record number of visitors when it was held in North Shields in April.

It is the fourth year it has come to the coast and the event has grown in popularity every year since Mark and his wife Shelley first introduced it to North Shields in 2012.

The pair have now added more towns to the tour and in addition to their six Proper Food and Drink Festivals, they run the North East Chilli Fest and in August will launch the Great North Feast in South Shields.

Shelley said: “It all makes for a busy summer, but judging by the number of people who come along, we think we have the recipe just about right.”

The Whitley Bay event runs on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 5pm each day.

The North East Chilli Fest, featuring live music from Heaven 17, Smoove and Turrell and the Baghdaddies, takes place beside Gloucester Lodge Farm, near Seaton Sluice, from June 30 to July 2, and the Cramlington food festival runs from July 29-30.

It is at Saltwell Park, Gateshead, on August 5 and 6, and at Ridley Park, Blyth, the following weekend.

The Great North Feast will be held in Bents Park, from August 25-28.