Two decades of dancing

A North Tyneside dance school has reached its 20-year milestone having helped to inspire and shape the personalities and futures of hundreds of children.

Amanda Nicole School of Dance in Willington Quay, Wallsend, celebrates its anniversary this year, 20 years on from when Amanda Nicole took over the dance school she attended herself as a girl.

Her aim was to enable children from the local community and beyond to learn to dance.

Since that huge step in 1997 she has gone on to teach people from the age of three to 90 and employs a team of choreographers and teachers, including vice principal Mark Keenan, who is also in the ANSD Crew, many of whom were her former students.

The ANSD crew even got through to the live shows on Britain’s Got Talent, falling short just before the semi-finals.

To celebrate the milestone, a series of Summer Skools are being run from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 25, for ages three upwards, (different age groups on different weeks). The sessions take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm and include all dance styles. They culminate in a performance for family and friends at the end of the week.

For more see www.amanda.nicole.co.uk/camps